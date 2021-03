The corona crisis has exposed a hidden talent of the drummer of the Eindhoven band Betty Blue.

Renee Frankhuizen turns out to be an excellent knife sharpener, popular among chefs of starred restaurants. Her company is booming by now. It’s called Scherpeindje and is located in the industrial area Sectie C in Eindhoven.

Still, she hopes to be back on stage with her drumsticks in the not too distant future.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob