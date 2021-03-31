‘High risk patients’ to be vaccinated

This week, Catharina Hospital started vaccinating certain patients. These people would be at increased health risk if they were to get COVID-19.

These are people over 60 with compromised immune systems. Starting this week, the hospital will vaccinate 850 people. In a fortnight, the hospital wants to innoculate a further 650 high-risk patients. They’ll receive the Moderna vaccine.

In the immunisation programme, people are invited for a jab, from old to young. Among the elderly, people who are at medical risk are first in line. Catharina Hospital was the first in the region to start vaccinating people. That was at the beginning of the year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven