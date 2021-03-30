More corona patients admitted, ICU’s under pressure

The number of corona patients lying in intensive care units in Brabant hospitals has not been as high as it is now, since the first wave.

The total number of corona patients in Brabant hospitals has risen by twenty percent in a week. This is evident from figures from the Regional Acute Care Consultation (ROAZ) in our province.

There are now 108 corona patients in the intensive care units. During the peak in the second wave, there were 107. The third wave of coronas is now also really noticeable in the nursing departments of the hospitals. Last week, there were a total of 335 corona patients in the hospitals. Now there are 397.

The number of hospital admissions has also risen sharply. Last week, Brabant hospitals admitted 292 new corona patients. A week earlier this was 243.

Consequence of increasing infection rates

A spokesperson for the ROAZ calls the increase a logical consequence of the increasing infection figures. In just over a month and a half, these figures have doubled in our province.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

