Kleine Berg to become a pedestrian street

Kleine Berg in the centre of Eindhoven will soon become a car-free shopping street. Councillor Monique List said this after questions about this from D66.

The opposition party wanted to know the results of a trial to reduce car traffic in the street. Last summer, car traffic was reduced and more space was given to terraces. According to List, the experiences of residents and entrepreneurs during this trial were positive. The starting point for the upcoming redesign of Kleine Berg is therefore that car traffic should be limited.

‘Low-traffic area’

“Kleine Berg will become a low-traffic area. That means less space for cars, but not a completely car-free street”, List emphasises. “Businesses and residents in the street want pedestrians to have priority over cyclists.”

“The maximum speed limit could then be 15 kilometres per hour. We do want to take a good look at what this means for supplying the eateries and shops. It must be possible to do that properly.”

List expects the tender for the redesign of Kleine Berg to be completed before the summer. It’s not yet clear when work can begin.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob