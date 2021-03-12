Cops arrest 4 more rioters

This week, the police have arrested four more men for their roles in the January curfew riots in Eindhoven.

The suspects are aged between 19 and 24. Two of them are from Eindhoven. Police arrested them on Monday.

Police think these two men looted the Jumbo at the station. They were also violent toward bystanders and the police. Investigations show that one might be involved in the destruction of the Prorail car too.

They, and the other two men, from Roggel, in Limburg, will have to appear in court in Den Bosch soon. Police also impounded one of the Eindhoven suspects’ car. This was done to recover the damage he caused.

Caught on camera

The police were able to trace the men through camera images. “We have a lot of images available. Many were provided by the public. That makes us very happy,” the police say.

Last Wednesday evening, the police showed footage of 38 rioters. That was on ‘Bureau Brabant’. The mere threat of broadcasting recognisable images caused two underage boys to hand themselves over beforehand.

Various sources also shared photos on social media platforms. Soon after that and the broadcast, another teenager also turned himself in. This 17-year-old boy is from Eindhoven.

Sources: OmroepBrabant and the Police

Translator: Melinda Walraven