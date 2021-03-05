Photos of riot suspects televised

On Wednesday evening, police showed the images of people who took part in the 24 January riot in Eindhoven.

That led to a 17-year-old boy handing himself over to authorities. Stills of 24 clearly recognisable suspects were shown on Bureau Brabant. This is Omroep Brabant’s crime show.

This programme included new footage about the actual riots too. The police’s website has pictures of 14 others. You can also watch the broadcast here. They say the youngster who came forward is ‘from the Eindhoven region’. They can’t say more because of the ongoing investigation.

Lots of tips

They have said that the extra attention yielded a ‘considerable’ number of tips, some anonymous. “Some people mentioned names. We’re pleased with the response and will, of course, follow up all the tips,” says a police spokesperson.

This might not be the last of these broadcasts, the police representative says. If you have any tips, you can call the police hotline on 0800 – 6070. Or anonymously on 0800 – 7000.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Melinda Walraven