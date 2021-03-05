No lights on the roads in the City of Light

The province of North Brabant has called off the purchase of 6500 energy-efficient street lights from Belgium. This is partly due to the actions of the Eindhoven-based Signify (formerly Philips Lightning) .

Eindhovens Dagblad has reported this. The tender for the Belgian lamps caused a stir because according to several companies there would be a conflict of interest. The province would favour the Belgian manufacturer of the lamps, Schréder. Signify instituted summary proceedings. However, the province decided to re-run the tender. So the case was dropped.

For now, there will be no lamps on the roads at all. Both Signify and the Belgian company refuse to comment.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta