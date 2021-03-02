Police show 36 suspects involved in curfew riots

The police suspects 23 persons involved in the curfew riots. They have shown pictures of these people, on Wednesday evening in a themed broadcast of Bureau Brabant. Omroep Brabant has broadcasted this.

Bureau Brabant is devoting a special theme broadcast with regard to the curfew riots. In the program, they have shown 23 persons. The police suspects their involvement in the riots. It caused enormous damage to the Eindhoven city center. In addition, the police are publishing images of another thirteen suspects on their website.

Last week, the police called on seven, presumably underage, suspects to come forward. Two suspects, underage boys from Waalre and Nuenen, have now come forward. The police reported this. On Wednesday evening, they shall show five others.

The broadcast of Bureau Brabant can be seen on Wednesday evening at 18.15 hours. After that, the broadcast will be repeated every hour until Thursday afternoon till 17.00 hours.

Source: www.studio040.nl

