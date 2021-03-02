TU/e wins first Dutch Higher Education Award

Eindhoven University of Technology has won the first Dutch Higher Education award with its Innovation Space.

Innovation Space is a special kind of learning environment at the TU/e. It is an open space where students, student-entrepreneurs and researchers work together with companies and social organisations. The collaboration aims at devising innovative solutions to challenges present in our society.

Prof. Isabelle Reymen is one of the initiators and driving forces behind TU/e innovation Space. TU/e got the nomination in January. At that time, she said she thought the prize was important. “I am enormously proud of this national recognition for the great educational innovation at TU/e,” she said.

Following-up

“In just a few years, we have developed a new way of teaching within Innovation Space. Across TU/e, we’re emulating this,” Reymen reveals. “It is a Challenge Based Learning education concept. Our students get concrete challenges. These also matches with their passion. It is very inspiring to closely experience their enthusiasm, and to see what great steps they take in a short time.”

The Dutch Higher Education Award was created by the Ministry of Education to stimulate innovation and knowledge sharing in education. With the award, TU/e wins 1.2 million euros.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta who gives online INBURGERING classes.