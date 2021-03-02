Hospitality industry puts terraces out, but can’t take orders

Horeca businesses are campaigning on Tuesday. They want permission to open outdoor terraces soon. Many cafés and restaurants have put the tables and chairs outside. But only in a few places terraces guests can order a cup of coffee or a beer.

This is evident from a tour of hospitality entrepreneurs in various cities in Brabant.Most entrepreneurs are respecting the rules. But the call for protest seems to get louder by the week.

Breda

Johan de Vos of Koninklijke Horeca Nederland (KHN) from Breda stated last week that entrepreneurs will not only put the terraces outside, but shall also take orders in Breda. Hospitality magnate Laurens Meyer of Café Boerke Verschuren and Moeke in the Ginneke, among others, also said he would open on Tuesday. Mayor Paul Depla said he understands the sentiment. At the same time, he points out that they must follow the rules. Otherwise, this can lead to fines of 4000 euros.

Tilburg

In Tilburg 85 businesses are participating in the action, but terraces remain closed to visitors. KHN-chairman Tim Wijdemans: “We appeal: please do not open. We have a good discussion with the municipality of Tilburg and we choose not to break the law. We kick off at one minute to twelve by blowing air horns. They’ll put terraces outside and fill some chairs with puppets. To show: this is what it would look like if we were allowed to receive people again.”

Oosterhout

In Oosterhout, many entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry are probably doing the same. The municipality sent them a letter, according to Inge Verweijmeren of Babbelz. “The mayor understands and respects our action. But they also indicated that it is not allowed to receive people on the terraces and serve alcohol,” she says. “We don’t want to be fined 4,000 euros, so are staying within the lines.”

Den Bosch

The Den Bosch KHN regional manager René Nouwens states that entrepreneurs put the terraces outside and cordon them off. They also put up posters.

Eindhoven

A single hospitality entrepreneur in Eindhoven might put the terraces outside, but there are no signs of this happening on a large scale, according to Ruud Bakker, chairman of the Eindhoven KHN branch. “We understand their statement, but do not uphold that line. We’re discussing together with the Eindhoven municipality on how to safely keep one and a half meters distance. The results will come this week,” says Bakker.

Helmond

Also in the Helmond center, there will be the terraces, but without visitors. According to hospitality spokesman Peter van den Heuvel,”One action will lead to the next, as long as there is no perspective. It is a difficult situation for many.”

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.