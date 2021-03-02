Spring to last for two more days

The meteorological spring is only a few days old, but winter already seems to be back.

A few more days of spring weather, and then it is going to start freezing again.

“Today it’s sunny everywhere,” says meteorologist Wouter van Bernebeek of Weerplaza. “And it will stay that way throughout the day.” The temperature fluctuates between 14 and 16 degrees. “And with little wind, that feels like a real spring day.” And although the nights are chilly with temperatures around freezing, the days make up for that. “Also, tomorrow will be another beautiful day with lots of sun and few clouds. Temperatures are around 16 degrees.”

Ten degrees colder

Tomorrow shall also be the last day of spring that we will see for a while. Thursday the weather changes. “Then there are more clouds, it shall rain in the morning and air becomes colder. The maximum temperature will then be around 6 degrees. “It is a difference of ten degrees. You’ll need a coat.”

And, after Thursday it only gets colder. “The weekend will be really quite cold. There’s a lot of sun and it’s dry but the temperatures are a lot lower.” During the day the thermometer won’t rise above 5 to 7 degrees, and at night it could freeze quite a bit. “In some places, it will get colder than minus 5.” For all those who had already prepared their gardens for spring, he says: “Take the frost-sensitive plants inside.”

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.