Two local eateries join protest after all

Yesterday, Sands and Costa on Stratumseind brought out their chairs and neatly set their tables. They also opened up their terraces.

The Eindhoven branch of Koninklijke Horeca Nederland announced last week that the city’s restaurants wouldn’t be participating in this protest action against the corona measures. The owners of the Sands and Costa thought otherwise. “We’re not going to give up now, we need to be heard”, co-owner of the Costa, Gert-Jan van der Zee, says.

They can’t actually welcome guests. Van der Zee: “We just want to make a point in a peaceful way”. They’re not the only ones. In Geldrop, too, everything was prepared for opening on the terrace of Kaffee Peijenburg. Wencke van Nisselrooij, owner of Kaffee Peijnenburg: “We want action, we want to move forward!”

That terrace opened symbolically there as well. Instead of guests, there are 25 to 30 mannequins. The entrepreneurs in the catering business hope above all for a future. It’s difficult for them financially, but also mentally. “My business is everything to me. It’s my future, the future of my children, it’s my life. I want to know where we stand”, Van Nisselrooij says.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob