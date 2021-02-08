Warning shots and arrest

Eindhoven police had to fire two warning gunshots on Sunday evening.
That was in Biarritz square in Woensel North. At around 18:30, the police were called to a possible robbery at a restaurant. It turned out that it was about an earlier fight.
Serious threats were made, including the use of a gun. To quote the police, “we had to fire two shots during the man’s arrest. A second person who was with the suspect has also been arrested”.
Sources: Studio040 and OmroepBrabant
Translator: Seetha
Editor: Melinda Walraven
