Warning shots and arrest

Eindhoven police had to fire two warning gunshots on Sunday evening.

That was in Biarritz square in Woensel North. At around 18:30, the police were called to a possible robbery at a restaurant. It turned out that it was about an earlier fight.

Serious threats were made, including the use of a gun. To quote the police, “we had to fire two shots during the man’s arrest. A second person who was with the suspect has also been arrested”.

Sources: Studio040 and OmroepBrabant

