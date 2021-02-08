Suspected looter arrested

Police have arrested a 35-year-old man from Weert.

They suspect him of stealing the Jumbo at Eindhoven Central station’s cash drawer. That was one of the places that were looted and destroyed during the recent riots. The man also apparently verbally abused, attacked, and confronted the police during the demonstrations.

Now it seems he’s also responsible for stealing the Jumbo cash drawer. You can see him quite clearly on CCTV images. Several officers recognised him.

Phone and car seized

Police nabbed him at his girlfriend’s house in Echternachlaan in Eindhoven. The police confiscated the suspect’s car and telephone. They will use proceeds from selling these to compensate the riot victims.

Several people have already been arrested for their roles in violent riots. Camera images have been beneficial in the recognition process.

Source: OmroepBrabant

Translator: Seetha

Editor: Melinda Walraven