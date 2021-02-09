Care institution seeks legal help

Metabletica is angry with the municipality of Eindhoven. It is seeking legal help. According to the GGZ-institution, the municipality has unfairly cut the rates for youth care.

Metabletica, therefore, demands compensation for the losses incurred in 2019 and 2020, reports the ED.

Eindhoven pays for youth care for many municipalities in the region. Twice the rates were cut to keep the costs of youth care in check. Many institutions were angry about this at the time. The rates also needed to be below the applicable standards.

“We want to provide good care, but we can’t manage with the current rates. We’ve been in talks with the municipality since 2019, but we can’t figure it out. We don’t want a fight, but want an independent judgment,” says Steven Vanderhoydonks of Metabletica in the newspaper.

It is the first time that a healthcare institution in Southeast Brabant has taken a municipality to court. In other parts of the country, this has happened before.

Source: www.studio040.nl

