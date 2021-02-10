Another rioter arrested

The police have arrested another man for his involvement in the Eindhoven riots.

It concerns a 25-year-old man from the city. He was arrested at his home. He’s being charged with committing acts of violence and theft during the riots.

The man attracted the police’s attention because he shared many images on social media. These were of during and after the riots. Last week, he also told his story extensively on these platforms.

Not just filming

Based on the many images, the police conducted an investigation. It turned out that the man wasn’t only filming. He seems to have thrown paving stones at police officers. And also looks to have stolen items from the Station Jumbo.

His 18-year-old roommate was also arrested. He verbally abused officers during the arrest. Earlier this week, police had arrested another riot suspect. The counter now stands at, at least, 75 arrests.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven