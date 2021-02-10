Three minors sentenced for riots

Three minors must go to juvenile detention centres. They were involved in the recent riots in the Eindhoven city centre.

This was decided in juvenile court. They’ve received sentences of as much as 50 days. That includes 30 days of probation.

During the protest, which got out of hand, some demonstrators turned against the police. They threw all kinds of things like rocks and bicycles at the police. The rioters also vandalised and looted shops and restaurants.

All took part in some way

The young suspects all had different roles during the riots. A 17-year-old boy from Eindhoven threw stones at the police. The judge sent him to a juvenile detention centre. The boy will also receive supervision from the juvenile probation service.

He must take part in dagbesteding. So, he must find constructive ways to spend his time. He’s also temporarily prohibited from coming to the centre of Eindhoven.

Another Eindhoven boy from Eindhoven threatened police officers with a baton. He received a similar punishment, with juvenile detention and house arrest. The youth probation board will be keeping an eye on him too.

The third boy, also 17, is from Heeze. He must go to a juvenile detention centre. He threw stones at the police.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven