Paving work will be a while

It will take some time before the paving of Judealaan in Eindhoven is addressed.

Residents have been complaining for years about the tree roots causing damage. According to the city council, the municipality is busy solving the problem, but it will take time. At the council’s weekly meeting last night, opposition group LPF addressed Councillor Rik Thijs about this.

They wanted to know whether the work could begin soon. The uneven pavement is causing a lot of inconvenience. According to Cllr Thijs, quite a few steps need to be taken first.

“We understand the inconvenience, and we find it very annoying. But we want to do this thoroughly. It’s not a two-week job,” Cllr Thijs said.

Step-by-step

First, in March, the council will consult with residents. Then the trees must be scanned. Can they remain, or must they be felled? If the trees are to be cut down, a felling permit must be obtained. Then the design has to be discussed, followed by the tender process. Only then can the new pavement be built.

“Precision is key. We’ve learned from the redesign of Vestdijk what can happen if we’re not careful. We want to create something beautiful, in consultation with the residents,” Cllr Thjis concluded.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven