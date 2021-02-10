Refuse removal slowly resuming

In Eindhoven, Geldrop-Mierlo, and Valkenswaard, the emptying of the grey waste bins resumed today.

Due to the winter weather, the waste removal company, Cure, had stopped this work for two days. According to them, the residential roads are treacherous because of the snow and frost. The streets are slippery, making the going difficult for large rubbish lorries.

“Residual waste collection has priority. If it appears that the snow and frost make the road situation too dangerous, we’ll adjust our plans,” Cure director, Frans van Stijp, says. If your container wasn’t emptied today, you may place rubbish bags next to your container on the next regular collection day if it is full. These rubbish bags will then also be collected.

Limited collection

The green bins, plastic, and old paper won’t yet be collected. Some underground containers will be emptied in the next couple of days as will rubbish bins along passable roads.

“We kindly ask you to keep your rubbish bags at home when the underground container is full. Please don’t place them next to the container,” reads Cure’s website.

The waste recycling points in Acht, Geldrop and Valkenswaard are also open. However, the Lodewijk Street recycling centre will remain closed for the remainder of the week.

Source: Studio040 and Cure

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven