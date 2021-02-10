Politicians wants to tackle problems in some areas

Several of Eindhoven City Council’s political parties believe major intervention is needed.

That is to tackle the problems on Kruis Street and Woenselse Markt. The PvdA had made four proposals for this. The council discussed these at last night’s council meeting.

Several establishments have popped up on Kruis Street and Woenselse Markt in recent years. These include shisha lounges, kebab shops, hairdressers, and telecom stores. Residents in the area are complaining about dangerous traffic situations and drug problems.

Proposals

The PvdA wants to reduce drug addict and homeless shelter in that area. They also want to find ways of keeping car traffic off the two streets in question and deploying more municipal enforcers in the area.

Several of the other political parties are in favour of an investigation into making Kruis Street car-free. But some question having more community police officers on the streets. They fear it will come at the expense of capacity in other parts of the city.

The CDA wants the municipality to come up with a ‘radical plan’. That’s according to CDA council member, Remco van Dooren. “It must be about safety, economy, traffic, greenery, and livability. Kruis Street and its surroundings deserve that. It’s an area with a lot of potential.”

Damning report

The municipality had earlier published a report. It stated that Oud-Woensel and Vaartbroek have significant issues with criminal youth gangs.”We have to try to get these young people back on the right track. How are we going to do that?” Cllr Van Dooren asks.

The VVD hopes for a strong approach from the council. “Police officers and enforcers are trying to do what is in their power. We need to crack down on this undermining crime,” VVD council member, Jeroen Dasbach, said.

“To do so, we must dare to take risks. We hope that the council will develop a strong, visible approach to take the first step to end the criminality in Oud-Woensel,” he said. There wasn’t enough time for Eindhoven Municipal Board to respond to the plans. Discussions will continue.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven