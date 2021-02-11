Damage after riots about 80,000 euros

The damage to public properties after the riots in Eindhoven amounts to just under 80,000 euros, according to the municipality.

The repair of the destroyed camera systems costs a lot of money especially. The municipality also has to restore the damaged plants, paving, signs, street furniture, etc. Furthermore, the cleaning and all repairs cost about 4,000 euros in the official effort.

The municipality has almost finished the clean-up after the havoc at the end of January when a demonstration against the corona measures completely got out of hand. At the beginning of this month, the municipality reported all vandalism. With that, mayor Jorritsma wants all costs to be recovered from the rioters.

The Public Prosecution Service has seized the property and bank accounts of several arrested rioters. In this way, the 80,000 euros damage should flow back to the municipal treasury.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Shufei