Eindhoven-based artist wins design prize

Bart Hess is an artist and designer based in Eindhoven.

He has won the Designprijs 2021. The Prince Bernhard Cultuurfonds (Cultural Fund) awards this biannual design prize. “Bart Hess amazes the world with his sensual, revolutionary design,” says Jury chairman Maarten Hartveldt.

The Designprijs carries a sum of €10,000. This year the five-person jury consisted of the Dutch composer, Maarten Hartveldt and the Van Abbe Museum’s Marleen Hartjes.

Other judges

It also included Katja Lucas of the Dutch Design Foundation and designer Frans Bevers. And, last but not least, Timo de Rijk. Timo is the Den Bosch Design Museum’s director.

The Queen’s Commissioner, Ina Adema, chairs the Noord Brabant branch of the Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds. She’ll present the prize to Bart on 19 June at the Den Bosch Design Museum. From then, young designers, selected by Hess, will present their works too.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven