Historical atlas of Eindhoven released

Two researchers and a historian have released a historical atlas of Eindhoven.

Jaap Evert Abrahamse, Giel van Hooff, and Wilfried Uitterhoeve published the Historical Atlas of Eindhoven, which tells the spatial history of the city and its surroundings in 35 chapters.

The book, based on old and new maps, drawings, prints, paintings, and photographs, explains the city’s origins, how it changed with the arrival of the Philips incandescent bulb factory, and its continued growth after the Second World War.

A special section is devoted to the development of the TU/e campus.

The atlas, which spans 96 pages and contains 175 illustrations, is available in Dutch and English.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Rachael Vickerman