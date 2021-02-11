Cure resumes waste collection; recycling centres open with adjusted hours

Cure have tentatively resumed collecting waste starting today, although some narrow streets were inaccessible to collection trucks.

No organic waste, plastic, cans, or paper will be collected from homes until Saturday. Grey containers will be collected this week in accordance with the usual schedule.

Missed collection days due to the winter weather will not be made up, the company said. Residents whose waste has not been collected may therefore place overflow trash next to their container on the next collection day. Underground containers located on easily accessible streets will be collected.

Cure’s recycling centres will also remain open for the rest of the week with adjusted opening hours, except for the Lodewijkstraat location which will remain closed. De Vest (Valkenswaard) and Industriepark (Geldrop-Mierlo) recycling centres will be open on Friday from 13:00 – 17:00 and Saturday from 12:00 to 16:00.

Cure said it would announce the schedule for next week’s collection on Friday 12 February.