GroenLinks wants residential district on top of Kennedylaan

Groenlinks, the opposition party wishes to have a residential area built on top of the John F. Kennedylaan. The plan is to tunnel the road under. They want 750 to 1,000 homes to be built on top of it. It is a national proposal.

According to the party, it is possible to cover up Eindhoven’s busy approach road. That would make a lot of space available for building houses. Party chairwoman Saskia Lammers says it should become a green, lively neighborhood.

The party leader Jesse Klaver of the national GroenLinks party is launching a plan today. The plan is to build 1 million houses throughout the Netherlands within ten years. The Eindhoven plans are part of this. They have local plans in other cities too.

Source: Www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta