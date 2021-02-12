Millions in fraud: premises in Eindhoven searched

A search took place in a building in Eindhoven on Thursday. It involved a major fraud case. FIOD (Fiscal Intelligence and Investigation Service) has reported this.

It concerns VAT fraud for a total amount of nine million euros. Besides raids in Eindhoven, there were searches in houses and premises in Capelle aan de IJssel, Rotterdam, Schiedam, Vlaardingen and Zwijndrecht.

Police suspect four men in the case. They have not arrested anyone so far. But they have seized part of their administration and bank account.

A report from the tax authorities prompted the criminal investigation by the FIOD. The case involves an electronics company. The authorities suspect that the company has set up a fraudulent trade flow with digital memory cards. They set up a network of various companies in EU countries. Through these, goods and money is circulated with the aim of committing VAT fraud.

According to the FIOD, the criminals were active in Hungary, Croatia, Poland, and the Czech Republic.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta