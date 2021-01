Several of the Hoevenakkers care complex’s elderly residents were evacuated yesterday.

People noticed a lot of smoke on the top floor of this retirement home in Waalre on Tuesday at around noon. The home called the fire brigade. Fortunately, there was no fire, just a pan that had been left on the stove for too long.

Nevertheless, the first-floor residents had to leave their homes for some time.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven