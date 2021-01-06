People fed up with roaming cats

Residents of Mammoet Street in Tivoli, Eindhoven have had it with cats causing a nuisance.

These animals cause a lot of damage. One person found no fewer than 13 pieces of cat faeces in his back garden. The felines also made themselves at home on both his cars. Hair under the hood are the silent witnesses to this.

Another has already suffered hundreds of euros in damage. The cats pee on everything. They even scratched a pram and her kids’ toys to pieces. She had to get rid of everything. They also can’t enjoy their garden in the summer because of the pungent smell of urine.

Animal Protection urges people to report all these incidents to the municipality. Only then can action be taken.

Source: Studio040 Translator: Bob Editor: Melinda Walraven