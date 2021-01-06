CIVOD-19: Local hospital begins vaccinations

The Catharina Hospital began vaccinating against COVID-19 its staff today. The other hospitals in the region will start tomorrow morning.

Catharina Ziekenhuis is, therefore, slightly ahead of the Maxima Medical Centre (MMC) and the Sint Anna Hospital. Catharina Hospital announced earlier that it has everything ready to start innoculating their care workers. They said they could vaccinate 750 people in two days.

At least 50

But it won’t happen that quickly. The first batch of vaccines is expected to contain between 50 and 100 doses. The hospital thinks it can immunise at least 50 staff members with this.

After that, it depends on how quickly the next batch will be delivered. Emergency, intensive care staff and those working with COVID-19 patients will be first in line. Catharina Hospital expects to vaccinate a total of 800 employees; the MMC about 400. The first 100 of these will get the jab tomorrow.

Sint Anna Hospital will also start vaccinating its staff on Thursday. The hospital will innoculate between 150 and 175 care workers vaccinated in total. They think they can get this done in two days. But, again, it depends on how quickly the vaccines reach them.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven