Council to help SMEs more

The Municipality of Eindhoven is working on new projects to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).

The council and other organisations want to help these companies. They’re focussing on, among several areas. These include digitisation, the labour market, international entrepreneurship, and start-ups. Councillor Stijn Steenbakkers is proud of the plan.

He mentions digitisation as an important spearhead. “We’re going to connect the last three neighbourhoods, Strijp, Gestel and the centre, to the fibre-optic network. Approximately 1,500 SMEs will benefit directly from this.”

More, better information

SMEs will also get more and better information about how they can digitise their businesses. Then they can work more efficiently and effectively. Steenbakkers says the municipality is also critically considering what they can do to help these companies through the crisis.

For example, the council will preferably purchase goods and services from local small and medium businesses. The municipality is looking at whether projects can be brought forward. And at what role SMEs can play in those projects.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven