Sick homeless people moved to Eindhoven shelter

Seven homeless people from Helmond have been transferred to a shelter in Eindhoven. They’re infected with COVID-19.

This is reported by De Kamenij, a temporary homeless shelter in Helmond. This is the second time these people have tested positive for the virus. They’re now in quarantine in the Ritahuis in Gestel, Eindhoven.

Another four infected homeless people remain in Helmond. There, they’re being kept in isolation until they’ve recovered. De Kamenij was set up expressly because of the corona crisis.

There is more space there for people to keep a distance from each other. There is also day and night supervision in this former community centre. The task of sheltering the homeless falls on the Social Relief Foundation.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven