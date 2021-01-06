Nearly 5 million fewer passengers at Eindhoven Airport

Eindhoven Airport had 69% fewer passengers in 2020 than in 2019. A total of 2.1 million people travelled to or from the airport.

That’s considerably less than in the previous year. Then just under 6.8 million people passed through the local airport. Eindhoven Airport had far fewer flights too. There were almost 19,000 in total, compared to 41,500 in 2019.

It’s been clear for some time that the corona crisis had a major impact on the airports daily operations. This isn’t bad news for everyone. Nevertheless, the airport management is optimistic about the future. “Last year was very challenging for everyone working in the aviation sector”, Director Roel Hellemons says.

“We’ve started 2021 with positive energy. It will be a year in which, along with hurdles, we also have opportunities to make aviation more sustainable. And, in consultation with the region, to strengthen Eindhoven Airport’s role and position.”

Sustainability

The battle in making aviation more sustainable is being waged by freezing annual flight numbers. They may only be 41,500 by 2022. The airport wants to reduce its noise pollution too.

It wants to encourage airlines to use cleaner (and quieter) aircraft. Eindhoven Airport also intends to reduce CO2 emissions on the ground to zero by 2030. In 2021, the airport wants to set up a clearer ‘security area’.

It also wants to cover passenger walking routes to and from aircraft. This will, however, take longer than anticipated.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven