Students want to ‘save’ the city’s nightlife

‘Save the Night’. This is what a group of students is calling their live stream.

The five students are from the Fontys Minor Dance Industry in Tilburg. They’re organising a 24-hour live stream from Lab-1 in Eindhoven. They want to draw attention to the city’s nightlife.

One of the organisers, Demi Kok, explains why the students started the project. “Nightlife is extremely important for many people. Not only for the development of the city, for participants’ development too.”

“For many people, going out at night forms an important part of their social life. That’s in danger now.” According to Kok, various places contribute to a night out.

These include hotels, bars, cafes, restaurants, as well as those in the cultural sector. The corona crisis is hitting these places hard. “That, while there are few opportunities to make up for these losses.”

An experience

“A restaurant can still deliver meals; for a pub or a nightclub, it’s different,” explains Demi. “It’s difficult to have a beer delivered. People also come for the experience, the social interaction.”

“An online concert or zoom meeting can’t replace that.” However, this is the form ‘Save the Night’ has to take. “It’s the only way for us to draw attention to the state of nightlife.”

The event starts this Thursday at 18:00. It’ll last until 18:00 the next day. It’ll consist of debates, columns, and music.

“LAB-1, the Mission, GroenLinks, several night mayors, The Orchestra Collective, Smèrrig, and the Pit Stop youth centre will be joining the discussion.” The event will be streamed live via the Twitch.tv streaming platform.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven