Students to tackle more welfare issues

From now on, Fontys students will be even more involved in solving social problems.

That’s the University of Applied Sciences’ New Year’s resolution. According to Fontys, higher professional education should focus even more on people’s welfare. It’s more than 20,000 students should contribute much more to solving these issues, locally.

The school’s practice-based education means students will work together more in groups. They will also work with researchers, business people, and those in government organisations. According to Fontys Board’s chairman, Joep Houterman, students will, for example, go on job placement involving welfare issues.

Group commitment

“We want the students to be more active with practical issues. They work, supervised, in groups. It’s about several students’ commitment; not about one student’s input.”

According to Fontys, the new approach enables students to contribute much more to a better society. That concerns about all kinds of issues. These include improving people’s health, smart transportation methods, or responding well to climate change.

The new Fontys campus on Rachelsmolen in Eindhoven is a good example of this. The University of Applied Sciences had previously laid out these plans. The institution wants to be more open to residents and organisations.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven