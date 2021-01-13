Scooter set ablaze on football pitch

On Monday evening, a scooter was set alight in Woensel.

The police are investigating whether it was arson. The incident occurred on the football field between Generaal van Haersoltelaan and Generaal Marshallweg. The scooter was lying near one of the goals.

The fire brigade extinguished the fire. But they couldn’t prevent the scooter from burning out. The council removed the wreckage on Tuesday.

The police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translated by: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven