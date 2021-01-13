Geldrop-Mierlo to help everyone make their homes more sustainable

People who rent homes in Geldrop-Mierlo will soon receive a voucher from the municipality in the post.

These can be used to buy energy-saving products for their homes. Homeowners had already received vouchers worth €70. The town council now also wanted to make it possible for rental property residents to buy energy-saving products.

The municipality announced this. It was in response to written questions from a local political party. It’s unclear when tenants will receive the vouchers.

The town council thinks it needs at least two months to prepare these. The Dutch government granted the municipality a subsidy of €370,000 for this purpose.

