City want to help curb sport clubs member losses

The Eindhoven Sports Council and the local government will see what they can do to counteract the loss of members at sports clubs.

Due to the corona crisis, some clubs are seeing their membership numbers dwindle. The Municipal Board want to establish a think-tank. It must come up with ideas to prevent the loss of members.

They will also look at how residents can be better informed about what sports clubs in the city offer. The city council wants to reexamine whether sports clubs should be given financial assistance too. Last year, their rents were already waived several times. The municipality will now look into whether new local support measures are needed to keep ailing clubs afloat.

Survey

The city council sent a survey to the almost 200 sports clubs in Eindhoven. Ninety-three responded. The results show that more than half of the clubs are worried about the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis.

A third of the clubs’ member numbers are down too. These are why the municipality wants to help boost numbers. An earlier Studio040 survey concluded something similar.

Up to now, 65% of the Eindhoven sports clubs have used local and national support measures. Clubs indicate that they most need remission or compensation of rent.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven