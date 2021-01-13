Cycle race leg might end in Mierlo

People might well see well-known cycling stars like as Tadej Pogačar and Steven Kruijswijk in Mierlo this spring.

They could finish one of the ZLM Tour stages in this nearby village. Big plans for the leg are in the making. That’s according to municipal documents.

However, there are still several hurdles to overcome. For example, the corona crisis could throw a spanner in the works. Spectators might not be allowed at this five-day Benelux cycle race.

Starting point needed

It takes place in mid-June. Libéma Procycling also still has to find a starting location. It must be a sufficient distance from Molenplein in Mierlo.

Furthermore, the Geldrop-Mierlo council still has to give the green light. Councillors will discuss this next week. It will cost €40,000.

The wish is that the cyclists will also pass by Geldrop. In 2019, the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven featured in the ZLM Tour. The last tour’s last leg started there.

