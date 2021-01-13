Could local lass become Miss World?

Dilay Willemstein from Eindhoven is hard at work with preparations. If it were up to her, she’d be the next Miss World.

She saw a call for entries and knew she had to participate. “This is how I can contribute something to society,” says Dilay. Now the 20-year-old from Eindhoven is among the last nine Dutch finalists.

If she’s chosen as Miss World Netherlands, she will go to the finals. There she will compete against 130 other candidates from around the world. The final is set to be held in Brazil in August. “But, with the COVID-19 pandemic, it remains to be seen if all that continue.”

Social goals

Besides the well-known beauty rounds, the future Miss World must also have social ambition. Dilay has plenty of those. She not only volunteers at an animal shelter.

This would-be Miss World is also trying to break the taboo around mental illness. She wants to this via a platform. “I’ve often seen this happen to people close to me.”

“That inspired me to start doing something about this. I am still investigating what the platform will look like exactly. I’ve already done a film shoot. I will soon roll out an online campaign,” concludes Dilay.

