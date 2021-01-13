It’ll be years before Muziekgebouw reaches previous audience levels

It will take another two and a half years before the Eindhoven Muziekgebouw can reach as many people as before the corona crisis.

That’s according to director Wim Vringer in the Volkskrant. He expects the audience reach to be back to its old level from the 2023-2024 season. Bookings for the coming season are already being made. But it’s still uncertain whether these shows can go on.

“We won’t cram the programme like before. So, we can respond more quickly to changes,” Vringer says. In recent years, the Muziekgebouw’s finances have been in the red.

From bad to worse

The corona crisis just compounded these problems. The music venue got local and national support. That deemed insufficient to prevent a reorganisation.

The company already let their casual workers go at the beginning of last year. In the autumn, some permanent staff were dismissed as well. Of 130 permanent and part-time employees, 35 now remain.

Source: Studio040.nl

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven