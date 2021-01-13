Local hospitals finish first vaccine round

The Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven has completed the first round of its designated COVID-19 vaccinations.

The relevant staff will receive the second vaccination in about three weeks. That’s according to an article in the Eindhovens Dagblad. Not all hospital staff were, however, vaccinated.

The hospital immunised only its staff that comes into contact with COVID-29 patients. so those working in the ICU, ER staff, and COVID-19 wards. Geranne Engwirda, a member of the Catharina Hospital Board, says, “This is vital for continuing care.” The acute care staff received the Pfizer vaccine. It offers 95% protection after two shots.

All done

The Máxima Medical Centre hoped to be done with its 400 staff members by Monday. At St Anna Hospital in Geldrop, they had completed their first vaccination round on Friday. This hospital received far fewer vaccines than Catharina Hospital.

There, they’ve used 700 of the 800 vaccines. At St Anna’s, they’d received between 150 and 175 vaccines in total. The Regional Acute Care Chain Consultation is responsible for the vaccines’ distribution to hospitals.

Source: Studio40.nl and Catharina Hospital

