On Wednesday morning a fire broke out at renovation company Caspar de Haan on Hastelweg in Eindhoven.

The fire was in a warehouse. The Fire Brigade arrived quickly. The fire was extinguished using four fire extinguishers and an aerial platform.

The firemen managed to prevent the fire from spreading to other buildings. According to the police, the warehouse contained highly flammable substances such as turpentine.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven