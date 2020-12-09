Bike path completion delayed

The bicycle path between Eindhoven and Helmond will be ready by the end of 2021.

That’s what Eindhoven Councillor, Monique List, promised after questions from the city council. Several political parties feel the job is taking too long. It was previously promised that significant steps would have been taken this year already.

That was concerning the construction of the Eindhoven section of the route. The Helmond section of the path has already been completed.

“We’ve been talking about it for so many years now. What are those obstacles that are making it take so long,” D66 Group chairman, Robin Verleisdonk, asked the councillor again at Tuesday evening’s council meeting.

Six months behind

According to List, the work has been delayed. “We’re six months behind schedule and are trying to catch up again. But it is a complex process.”

“The Eindhoven section is more difficult than the Helmond section. We’re doing everything we can to reach the 2021 deadline. But we’re also dependent on other parties. We’re consulting with, for example, local residents, too.”

List indicated that the construction has priority. “The redevelopment of Vestdijk also took a bit longer, but in the end, we finished it on time.”

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven