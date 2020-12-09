Musician in a ‘shop window’ visits nursing homes

On Tuesday afternoon, rapper Glen Faria paid a surprise visit to the Peppelrode nursing home in Eindhoven.

The moving shop window is an initiative of the De Bijenkorf retail chain. By visiting the elderly at home, singer Faria and the department store want to give the residents a sense of togetherness. The ‘window’ went to Maastricht too.

Faria played piano and sang his song ‘Goed dat je er bent’ (‘Nice to have you’). That’s also Eindhoven’s slogan. “While writing it, I was inspired by the images of the empty streets. These are usually nice gathering spots for people,” Faria says.

