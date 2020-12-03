A car enters a house on Michelangelolaan

The car came from the Catharina Hospital’s parking lot and then drove straight into the house. It is still unclear exactly how that could have happened.
The occupant of the house was unharmed. According to local residents, he could come out through the window. The driver of the car is checked in an ambulance and it is still unclear exactly how the drive is.
The car is still parked in the house. Construction supervision must first assess whether the car can be removed safely, or whether the house must be propped up first.
Source: Omroep Brabant
Translator: Shufei
Advertisement