Rapid coronavirus testing made available for A&E department and food bank

Anyone admitted to Catharina Hospital’s Accident and Emergency (A&E) department with coronavirus symptoms will undergo rapid testing. The tests can detect coronavirus and two other influenza viruses.

The testing device, known as Liat, can determine the results of the sample within twenty minutes. The device was previously used for seasonal flu virus testing. It can now be used to detect coronavirus.

Hospital staff welcome the new rapid testing system. Marieke van Schijndel, head of the A&E department, explains that it allows them to isolate any patients who test positive from those who test negative, and therefore to provide care in a safe way. Positive patients are taken to in a separate part of the hospital to prevent the spread of the virus.

‘Recently, we already had access to a coronavirus test that gave a result within an hour and a half, but Liat provides even faster clarity. That is very useful in a busy A&E department,’ van Schijndel continues.

Food bank

Spoedtest Corona, a private company providing rapid coronavirus tests, donated 3500 euros to Eindhoven Food Bank on Wednesday. This will cover the cost of roughly twenty tests per month for three months. Spoedtest Corona has said that it is willing to adjust the donation amount accordingly if demand for testing increases.

The food bank can offer the tests to food bank users or to their own volunteers. The aim is to allow people from low-income backgrounds to access tests quickly and safely.

The tests are conducted at Hotel Van der Valk’s car park on Aalsterweg in Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040 (1 December 2020 and 3 December 2020)

Translation: Rachael Vickerman