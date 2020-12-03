PA system installed in city centre to manage crowds

A PA (public address) system has been installed in Eindhoven’s city centre to handle crowd control in the coming weeks.

The system has been installed on Demer, Rechtsestraat, and other adjacent streets. A test run on Thursday played Christmas music and test messages.

Shoppers will be asked to leave via the PA system if the centre becomes too crowded. The municipality said it is working on several crowd management measures after Black Friday drew large crowds last weekend.

Shops in the city centre were forced to close on Saturday, also due in part to the arrival of Belgian shoppers after many stores in Belgium closed.

Source: Studio040