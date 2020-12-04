Boa’s will not actively check for face mask requirement

Eindhoven boa’s (special enforcement officers) are not going to actively enforce the face mask requirement. This measure begun since Monday.

The police is going to take action, but there is not going to be immediate fines. ED reports this.

As per Eindhoven municipality, the boas are not going to preventively check in public indoor spaces whether everyone wears a face mask. They made this decision after consulting the Public Prosecutor’s Office. The Public Prosecutor’s office has issued a national directive on the subject. The decision is valid nationwide and applies also for the surrounding areas.

Penalty for store

The Eindhoven municipality emphasises that its boas will respond to reports. They also supervise that store owners make sure that visitors wear the face mask. If many people are inside without wearing face masks, the boas will approach the owner. In this way the store can be fined or even closed.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta, who also gives online INBURGERING classes.