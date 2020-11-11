Yet another car blazes in the city

On Tuesday night, a car caught fire on Sint Gerlach Street in Stratum, Eindhoven. There are signs of arson.
The Fire Brigade received a report around midnight. Once on the scene, firefighters could not save the car. Nobody was hurt.
The police are investigating the matter. Local residents apparently say they a man running away, just before the fire broke out.
This year alone, more than a hundred cars and vans have been burnt out in Eindhoven.
Source: Studio040
Translator: Bob
Editor: Melinda Walraven
