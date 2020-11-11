Red balloons and blue skies – Is this GLOW 2020?

Residents all over Eindhoven have been wondering what’s going on.

There’s a strange glow in the city. In various places, blue light can be seen. What exactly’s going on is unclear.

There’s much speculation on social media. For example, it could have something to do with the GLOW light festival. This event, in its usual form, has been cancelled.

It would be irresponsible to have a long line of 750,000 people stroll through the city. They’d usually be admiring the light artworks along the way.

Red balloons too?

Red balloons also appeared above buildings in many parts of the city. This doesn’t seem to be a coincidence either. GLOW’s organisers haven’t give any explanation.

But only say, cryptically, “GLOW has asked everyone to make a dot. Children must hang them in front of their windows. The city on people’s roofs.”

Last week it was already announced that GLOW has had people make special ‘GLOW Dots’. This was in cooperation with the Ontdekfabriek and the Eindhoven primary schools.

The city’s children used these to make their own light artworks. Kids and their parents can still take part in this.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Bob

Editor: Melinda Walraven